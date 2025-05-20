Pacers Coach Praises Knicks' Missing Big Man
If the Indiana Pacers are looking to do some sightseeing during their Eastern Conference Finals set with the New York Knicks, they won't have to go far to see Manhattan's famous skyscrapers.
One of the biggest differences between this year's Knicks group and the one that dropped a seven-game set to the Pacers in last spring's second round — beyond New York's obvious improved health — is the way Manhattan has handled its interior game. The addition of Karl-Anthony Towns is obvious but Pacers boss Rick Carlisle noted that the Knicks will have the services of Mitchell Robinson to work with this time around.
"His productivity as a rebounder is really quite remarkable," Carlisle said as the Pacers prepped (h/t New York Basketball on X). "I think he's getting four offensive rebounds a game and he's tipping the ball out another three or four times. In some games, he's generating seven or eight extra possessions for them. He's a major factor. It's just another thing to prepare for."
Robinson has lived up to his reputation as an x-factor in the first half of the postseason after missing both last year's series against the Pacers, save for 12 minutes in the opening game) as well as the first 58 games of this campaign with an ankle injury.
That included all three rematches against Indiana this past regular season, which saw New York outrebound the Pacers by 29 despite his absence. During last year's postseason series, the Knicks lost the rebounding battle in all but one of the final five games, which saw Indiana earn each of its four victories. Beyond a 24-board advantage in Game 5 (a 121-91 Knicks win), the Pacers had a plus-27 win on the glass in their four wins.
The center's work has guided the Knicks to two early victories, including a monumental upset of the defending champion Boston Celtics in round two. When adjusted for per 48 minute averages, Robinson is the postseason's leader in offensive rebounds at 9.7 (min. five games and 100 total minutes played), nearly three ahead of the category's runner-up, eliminated Houston big man Steven Adams (7.1).
Since Robinson returned to action, the Knicks have posted an 18-11 record between the end of the regular season and the playoffs in the games he has played.
