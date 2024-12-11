Injury vs. Knicks Sidelines Scottie Barnes
The Toronto Raptors lost more than a game when the New York Knicks visited on Monday night.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, Ontario's homegrown star Scottie Barnes will miss "several weeks" after enduring an ankle injury during a 113-108 loss to the Knicks. That timeline will likely include a rematch with New York set to go down on Dec. 23 at Madison Square Garden.
Barnes, 23, is one of the faces of the Raptor rebuild and is fresh off his first All-Star Game appearance. He was averaging a career-best 20.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 7.4 assists prior to this ailment and had 15 with five rebounds before his medically-induced departure on Monday. Barnes endured the injury when he collided with Karl-Anthony Towns during third quarter action and did not return.
At the time of the incident, Barnes could not put weight on the ankle in question and needed assistance leaving the floor. The Raptors announced on Wednesday that Barnes endured a sprain and would undergo further imaging.
Any progress the Raptors (7-18) were hoping to make this season has been stifled by injuries: Barnes, the 2021-22 NBA Rookie of the Year, already had to miss 11 games due to an orbital fracture (which required the use of protective goggles upon his return) while Immanuel Quickley, a former Knick and earner of a pricey offseason extension, has been limited to only three games thanks to a lasting elbow injury.
Toronto's saving grace has perhaps been the emergence of RJ Barrett, who stands as the team's leading scorer at 23.6 points a game. Barrett and Quickley came to Toronto in late December when the Knick sent them over in exchange for a package headlined by Precious Achiuwa and OG Anunoby.
The Raptors begin life without Barnes again on Thursday when they face the Miami Heat (7:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet).
