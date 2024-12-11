John Calipari Played Secret Role in Knicks Trade
When the New York Knicks added another Wildcat to their arsenal, one of the most famous collegiate cat wranglers was there to assist.
Jay Wright, however, sat this one out.
Speaking with Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Arkansas men's basketball head coach John Calipari revealed his hidden role in the Knicks' trade for Karl-Anthony Towns, one where he helped the All-Star center make peace with his unexpected move from the Minnesota Timberwolves.
“First of all, you’re surprised when you’re an All-Star and you’re traded and then the second thing is, you’re going to be hurt,” Calipari told Bondy. “Why did they do it? Why would they do it? And in the end, that’s why I told him, ‘Please, [the Knicks] are perfect for you. Don’t worry about all the other stuff. Move on.’"
Calipari, of course, oversaw the 2014-15 Kentucky Wildcats team that featured four first-round picks in the ensuing draft, which was led by Towns' arrival at the top. Towns, ironically enough, was sent to New York in exchange for another Calipari protege, Julius Randle. Calipari mentioned that Randle was "hurt" by the deal but praised him for likewise making the best of his current settings in Minneapolis.
With Towns perhaps persuaded by his former coach's words, Calipari has proven prophetic: Towns has been a walking double-double for the Knicks by averaging 25.1 points and 13.3 rebounds a game, putting New York on a potential pace to surpass last season's 50-win output.
Calipari compared Towns' new endeavor to his own, as he's in the midst of his first year at the helm of Arkansas after 15 years in Lexington.
“It’s kind of like what I’m doing coaching here. It’s the first page I’m writing in the first chapter in a new book, a new adventure. Let’s go. No looking back. You’re not bitter. You’re on to the next thing. That’s where he is and that’s where I am.”
“You treat All-Stars slightly different than you would a first- or second-year player," Calipari continued. "You probably listen more to things Karl is saying, like, ‘Where do you want the ball?’ I imagine they’re working together. The way Karl is playing, there’s no question he’s feeling good, not only about being in New York and the Garden, but also about [head coach Tom Thibodeau]. He’s feeling good about it.”
