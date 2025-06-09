Insider Declares Winner of Knicks, Wolves Blockbuster Trade
The New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves are watching their enders compete in the NBA Finals, but a trade between the two teams nearly got both of them to basketball's biggest stage.
Just before the start of training camp, the Knicks traded a future first-round pick, Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns.
The Athletic looked back on the trade with the season now complete and declared both teams winners in the deal.
"Zooming out, both teams came out winners in the trade, a rarity for a deal of this magnitude. They were two of the NBA’s final four, thrilling their fan bases with exhilarating rides to the conference finals," The Athletic wrote.
"And yet, they both feel like unfinished products, still searching for the final pieces to move them from contenders to champions."
The Knicks and Wolves each have question marks surrounding the players involved in the deal, as Towns is on the trade block once again, while Randle has a player option for the upcoming season. DiVincenzo could also be used as a trade chip in order to get the Wolves further in the playoffs.
A year into the deal, both teams finished in the same spot. However, this war is far from over. With both teams losing in their respective Conference Finals, they will use these players to try and advance further in the playoffs next season, either as trade chips or pieces to their puzzle.
If the Wolves can't bring Randle back, the Knicks will have the edge in the deal. But if he is retained, the Wolves could be in a better position for a longer stretch of success than the Knicks.
The Knicks need to capitalize off of this deal, either flipping Towns for better value or placing players around him that will help the team improve.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!