Insider Drops Major Update on Knicks' Mitchell Robinson
Despite rampant speculation that suggested the New York Knicks would be moving center Mitchell Robinson at the NBA trade deadline, they opted to hold onto him.
Robinson has not played a game this season as he recovers from offseason ankle surgery, and with his contract being very movable, many felt the Knicks would attempt to jettison him for a more dependable piece.
But clearly, New York deemed it best to stay the course, and NBA insider Jake Fischer provided an update on the situation with Robinson after the deadline passed.
"This is all the indication you need at home, if you are a New York fan, that the Knicks are optimistic Mitchell Robinson is going to be back in time for the playoff run to help support Karl-Anthony Towns in that frontcourt," Fischer said.
When healthy, there is absolutely no doubting that Robinson is a force, particularly on the defensive end. However, staying injury-free has been a major problem for the 26-year-old.
Since the 2022-23 campaign, Robinson has played in a grand total of 90 games due to a myriad of injury issues.
Last season, the Pensacola, Fl. native appeared in 31 contests, averaging 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks over 24.8 minutes per game while shooting 57.5 percent from the floor.
Robinson, who committed to Western Kentucky but never actually played collegiate basketball, was selected by the Knicks in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft.
He ended up playing a pivotal role for New York during his rookie season, registering 7.3 points, boards and 2.4 blocks across 20.6 minutes a night on 69.4 percent shooting. He even garnered some Rookie of the Year consideration for his performance.
Since then, it has been a struggle for Robinson to stay on the floor.
Hopefully, the big man can get healthy for the Knicks' postseason push.
