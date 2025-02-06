Former Knicks Star Suffers Another Injury Setback
A former New York Knicks star is the latest wounded Wolf.
The Minnesota Timberwolves announced on Wednesday that Julius Randle will miss at least the next two weeks with a right adductor strain. Randle endured the ailment on Jan. 30, when he left Minnesota's showdown against the Utah Jazz.
The injury is the latest hurdle for Randle to endure after coming over from the Knicks in the famed late offseason that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to Manhattan. Both he and Donte DiVincenzo have dealt with injuries and inconsistency since arriving in Minneapolis, though the Timberwolves (28-23) have started to find a bit of a groove and sit just a half-game out of sixth after a dominant win over the Chicago Bulls shortly after their Randle announcement.
Randle is averaging 18.9 points and 7.2 rebounds this season, both marking his lowest such tallies since the 2017-18 campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers. Even with the struggles, Randle earned the praise of Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, who lauded the veteran's work amidst the team's quest to return to the Western Conference Finals after last year's success under the partial watch of Towns.
"I got a lot of respect, admiration for Julius," Finch said in January, per Will Ragatz of Timberwolves on SI. "His shot attempts overall are down from where he was in New York, his numbers have been in line with them too, so he's having a bit more of an efficient season for us."
"We've asked him to do different things at different times as our team's ebbed and flowed. 'Hey, we need you to score more. Hey, we need you to pass more. Hey, we need you to create more offense, we need you to handle more, we need you to pick up the pace for us.'"
Knicks fans are well aware of how costly a Randle injury can be, as a shoulder ailment ended what became his final season as a Knicks in January. Randle's postseason trip from the year before was likewise medically altered, as he endured an ankle injury late in the regular season and was far from his usual self in the Knicks' ensuing run to the conference semifinals.
DiVincenzo, Randle's fellow former New Yorker, is currently working through week two of three-part absence for an injured toe that will not require surgery. The Timberwolves face the second half of a back-to-back on Thursday night when they face the Houston Rockets (8 p.m. ET, FanDuel Sports North).
