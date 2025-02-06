Knicks vs. Cavs Game Moved to ESPN
The New York Knicks are seeing a slight change to their broadcast schedule in the latter part of the month.
According to SNY insider Ian Begley, the Knicks will be playing the Cleveland Cavaliers in front of a national audience on ESPN.
The game was originally only set to be on MSG and NBA League Pass, but the television executives have enforced their power of veto to put the Knicks back on primetime against the Cavs, who currently hold the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
This game will mark the first for the Knicks after the All-Star Break, which takes place next Friday to Sunday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, so New York should be well-rested. Meanwhile, the Cavs will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back. They play the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center the night before.
The Cavs won the first meeting between the two teams back at Madison Square Garden in late October, so the Knicks will be looking to even the score when the ball tips off in Cleveland.
In the meantime, the Knicks are back in action on Saturday against the Boston Celtics at 8:30 p.m. ET.
