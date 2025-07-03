Insider Explains Why Knicks Hired Mike Brown
The New York Knicks no longer have a vacancy for their head coaching job, hiring Mike Brown after nearly a month of looking for a candidate.
Brown, 55, has coaching stops with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings while also serving as an assistant with the Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers and Golden State Warriors, where he won three titles.
The Athletic insider James Edwards III explained why the Knicks zeroed in on Brown to be the team's new head coach.
"The Knicks, per league sources, went into the interview process knowing that Brown was going to be a top candidate. New York liked his extensive résumé and the fact that he has been part of four NBA championship teams as an assistant/associate head coach," Edwards wrote.
"With stars in place like Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, Brown’s work with LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Stephen Curry, as well as the fact that Brown is part of the Gregg Popovich coaching tree, were enticing factors to New York throughout the process."
Brown has a lot of experience in nearly 30 years of coaching in the NBA, all of which has prepared him to take on the Knicks job, one of the most lucrative coaching spots in all of sports.
Expectations will be insanely high for Brown, especially as the Knicks are coming off of an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, but New York wouldn't have hired him if it didn't feel strongly about his chances of securing a championship for the franchise.
Brown will begin building his staff as he looks to get ready for his first season in New York. In the meantime, the Knicks are preparing for the Las Vegas Summer League, which takes place from July 10-20.
