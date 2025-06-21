All Knicks

Insider Makes Bold Knicks Trade Prediction

The New York Knicks could make another blockbuster trade this offseason.

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner defends against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are a team to watch in trade rumors over the next few weeks as player movement in the league erupts with the draft and free agency coming soon.

The Knicks are being aggressive in their pursuit of a championship, and that could mean a trade is coming at some point during the offseason.

The Athletic insider James Edwards III believes there is a 40 percent chance one of Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby or Karl-Anthony Towns are traded this offseason.

"Bridges is asked to do a lot defensively, doesn’t miss games and moves the needle on offense as a third option. So, I don’t think it’s impossible for him to get traded if the two sides are off on extension talks. The Knicks under Leon Rose have already shown they trade players they are far off on extension talks with," Edwards wrote.

"As for Anunoby, he might be the player rival teams want most if the Knicks attempt to make a big trade (Brunson is off the table). Also, maybe New York wants to prioritize depth this offseason, and Anunoby could be flipped for a few pieces."

"That’s where I’m at with Towns, as well. Anunoby and Towns are very good players, but both guys have lengthy deals — and have dealt with injuries throughout their careers. If you told me New York might try to get off of one of those, I wouldn’t be totally surprised."

Bridges, Anunoby and Towns haven't been in New York for very long. Anunoby's Knicks debut came on Jan. 1, 2024, while Bridges and Towns debuted in October of last year.

It would be a surprise to see the Knicks trade any of them, but each of them would be worth a haul in any potential deal.

Jeremy Brener
