Knicks Should Consider Mitchell Robinson Extension
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson was injured for most of the season, but his return for the latter half of the year and playoffs sparked the team's defense and frontcourt rotation.
Now that he is healthy, Robinson could be viewed as a long-term option for the Knicks moving forward.
CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn makes the case for Robinson to sign a contract extension this offseason.
"Robinson is eligible for around $89 million over four years. That's low-end starting center money. Robinson is better than that, but if he rolls the dice on his health next season and gets hurt, he's getting less in free agency," Quinn wrote.
"The Knicks could probably afford to fit any Robinson extension onto their books at least in basketball terms. Their salary structure is set up to just barely duck the second apron this season, spend two years above it (and so far above it that James Dolan winds up paying two hefty tax bills), and then ducking back below when Karl-Anthony Towns' current deal expires."
"The Knicks lose no meaningful flexibility by paying Robinson. They just take a very expensive team and make it preposterously expensive. This is New York. They can afford it."
Robinson, 27, has one year left on his contract worth just under $13 million, so the Knicks have to decide on his future at some point.
The Knicks need to get some kind of value for him if they can't re-sign him next summer, so a deal now makes sense.
He may not earn the $89 million over four years because of a sound postseason off the bench, but he could negotiate a contract with the Knicks to give him that financial freedom and cushion in case he were to get injured once again.
