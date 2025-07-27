Insider Opens Up About Knicks Rookie's Abilities
The New York Knicks have one draft pick that could join the roster this season: Mohamed Diawara.
The second-round pick out of France is expected to join the Knicks either on the roster or one on of the two-way slots available.
The Athletic contributor Law Murray gave some brief thoughts about Diawara's run in the Las Vegas Summer League.
"He came off the bench and started games at power forward. He’s not a good shooter, but he can do a little of everything offensively. He’ll soon learn what “raw” means," Murray wrote.
Diawara was debating whether to stay in Europe for another season or two or join the Knicks in the NBA. It appears that Diawara will be coming to the States to play within the Knicks organization next season.
"Arriving from Paris in the summer of 2024 and recently a gold medalist at the U20 Euro with the French national team, Mohamed Diawara had a clear goal: to join the NBA," Cholet Basket said on its social media channels (translation via Grok).
"It’s now a done deal: Mo was selected as the 51st pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks and has decided to continue his journey in the United States."
"Throughout the season, Mo brought his energy and defensive impact to the team, both in Betclic Elite and the FIBA Europe Cup. Cholet Basket would like to warmly thank him for his dedication, motivation, and professionalism."
Diawara impressed the Knicks enough to have him develop as a rookie, but it remains to be seen whether most of that development will come in New York or Westchester.
Ultimately, the Knicks view him as a potential long-term piece as long as he continues to make strides as a player.
