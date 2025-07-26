Jalen Brunson Deal Makes Knicks Contenders

All Knicks

Jalen Brunson is helping the New York Knicks in more ways than one.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson has the ball against the Indiana Pacers. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is helping the team both on and off the court.

On the court, Brunson is an All-NBA talent that has led the Knicks to their best season in 25 years after making it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. However, the reason why the team made it so far likely has to do with what he has done off the court.

Last summer, Brunson signed a four-year extension worth $156.5 million, giving the team flexibility to add the right pieces around him. That's why Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes gave the Knicks an "A" for the move in his latest report card from last offseason.

"Even if signing last summer positioned Brunson to opt out and re-sign on a four-year, $323 million max extension in 2028, it still represented a tremendous sacrifice of guaranteed money," Hughes wrote. "It was the kind of decision that had to make other stars look around at each other and ask, "Wait, am I expected to take a team-first pay cut now, too?"

"If the added flexibility Brunson granted the Knicks allows them to secure Mikal Bridges on his own below-market extension (four years, $156 million) this offseason, this grade will only climb higher."

Nobody would have faulted Brunson for waiting a year and signing the richest contract possible. Assuming he has the same season as he did in 2024-25, Brunson would have certainly been offered a max contract by the Knicks after his performance this year.

Brunson's sacrifice will allow the Knicks to make the team around him better, increasing the chances for a championship in the not-too-distant future.

Now, the Knicks need to take advantage of their star's incredible selflessness that is rare to find in today's game.

