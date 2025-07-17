Knicks-Clad Micah Parsons Booed at Liberty Game
How 'bout that Cowboy ... wearing New York Knicks colors?
Those who attend New York Liberty games at Barclays Center have been advised to expect the unexpected but a truly original event went down during the team's Wednesday tilt against the Indiana Fever: a famous guest on "CeLiberty Row," namely Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons, was subjected to relentless booing when he was displayed on the arena's jumbotron, a stark departure from the cheers that usually accompany a notable guest's showcasing.
As a member of the Cowboys, a lasting divisional rival of the local New York Giants, seeing Parsons booed was perhaps hardly a surprise but the accomplished linebacker wore a light blue-and-orange long-sleeved t-shirt that appeared to bear the Knicks' famous triangular emblem.
While there's no doubt a sizable crossover between Knicks and Liberty fans in the tri-state area, some may have felt raw about Parsons repping the club: the Knicks and Liberty were once basketball siblings under the same ownership umbrella before the Madison Square Garden Company sold the latter to Joe and Clara Wu Tsai, owners of the rival Brooklyn Nets, in 2019.
Liberty star Breanna Stewart mentioned her amusement over the incident after the game, hinting that she tried to warn Parsons about his wardrobe malfunction.
"It was a nice change up to have like, a boo, constantly," a smirking Stewart said. "But I told him, I'm like, why would you come in here with Knicks gear, right?"
Nonetheless, Parsons appeared to take the rude reception in stride, expressing mock disbelief that he, a member of the rival Cowboys, would be booed at a New York establishment. Parsons also posed with another Liberty All-Star, Sabrina Ionescu, in photos shared on the team's social media channels, after the game.
Parsons will be back in the tri-state area twice this NFL season: the Cowboys will make their annual trek to MetLife Stadium to face the Giants in the final week of the regular season in January, but they also face the New York Jets in the same location on Oct. 5.
