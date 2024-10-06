Insider Shuts Down Knicks Guard Trade Rumors
The New York Knicks made a couple of blockbuster moves during the offseason, acquiring Miles Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets and then swinging a shocking trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns.
And they may not be done dealing.
The Knicks are apparently still active in the trade market, looking to add more pieces to bolster their roster for a potential championship run.
However, New York may be hesitant to move one of its most valuable trade chips: Miles McBride.
In a recent mailbag, Ian Begley of SNY revealed that the Knicks will probably be holding on to McBride.
"If you look at the current Knick roster, Robinson and Miles McBride are probably their best (realistic) trade chips," Begley wrote. "I would assume there is not much support for moving McBride. The Knicks, as currently constituted, will need him on both ends of the floor."
McBride played in 68 games and made 14 starts last season, averaging 8.3 points over 19.5 minutes a night on 45.2/41.0/86.0 shooting splits.
The 24-year-old, who played his collegiate basketball at West Virginia, was originally selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft but was promptly dealt to the Knicks.
McBride played very sparingly during his rookie campaign and then logged just 3.5 points per game in 64 contests in his sophomore season before developing into a key rotational piece last year.
His best stretch came in March 2024, when he registered three 25-plus point performances over a span of five games between March 18 and March 27. That included a 29-point showing against the Golden State Warriors and hitting nine three-pointers versus the Toronto Raptors.
Due to the recent trades New York has made, its depth chart is relatively thin, which is why moving a versatile guard like McBride would not be optimal.
