All Knicks

Mitchell Robinson on Knicks Hot Seat?

The center's future with the New York Knicks is murky.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 20, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) reacts during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jan 20, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) reacts during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is recovering from his offseason ankle surgery, but when he gets back he will have pressure to perform.

After trading for Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves, it was revealed that the Knicks tried to trade Robinson for his new teammate back in June during the NBA Draft.

Now that Towns is in the fold, Robinson looks like he'll end up being a backup, and for his price tag, the Knicks could certainly look to move off of him in order to get someone a little more affordable for his role.

"If the Knicks are going to move Robinson it's probably going to come in January or February. The silver lining there is that it gives both sides a chance to evaluate his fit in this new, Towns-centric world. Maybe Robinson is back in December and thrives as a backup. Maybe injuries bring new teams into the trade market. The landscape is murky right now. It will be clearer in a few months. But everything the Knicks have done over the past few months suggests that they are skeptical of Robinson as a long-term investment. The Towns acquisition alone confirms that," CBS Sports contributor Sam Quinn writes.

Robinson, 26, has spent more time on the sidelines than on the court over the past two years, so it makes him somewhat of an expendable asset. Given the fact that he is also on the books for $12 million next season, the Knicks may look to move on from him given the team's tight money situation. Towns is due $220 million over four years, and OG Anunoby is right under that figure with $212.5 million.

The Knicks will find any ways they can save money, but the only way Robinson can save his job with New York is to play up to his salary, which will not be easy in a reserve role.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News