Mitchell Robinson on Knicks Hot Seat?
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is recovering from his offseason ankle surgery, but when he gets back he will have pressure to perform.
After trading for Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves, it was revealed that the Knicks tried to trade Robinson for his new teammate back in June during the NBA Draft.
Now that Towns is in the fold, Robinson looks like he'll end up being a backup, and for his price tag, the Knicks could certainly look to move off of him in order to get someone a little more affordable for his role.
"If the Knicks are going to move Robinson it's probably going to come in January or February. The silver lining there is that it gives both sides a chance to evaluate his fit in this new, Towns-centric world. Maybe Robinson is back in December and thrives as a backup. Maybe injuries bring new teams into the trade market. The landscape is murky right now. It will be clearer in a few months. But everything the Knicks have done over the past few months suggests that they are skeptical of Robinson as a long-term investment. The Towns acquisition alone confirms that," CBS Sports contributor Sam Quinn writes.
Robinson, 26, has spent more time on the sidelines than on the court over the past two years, so it makes him somewhat of an expendable asset. Given the fact that he is also on the books for $12 million next season, the Knicks may look to move on from him given the team's tight money situation. Towns is due $220 million over four years, and OG Anunoby is right under that figure with $212.5 million.
The Knicks will find any ways they can save money, but the only way Robinson can save his job with New York is to play up to his salary, which will not be easy in a reserve role.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!