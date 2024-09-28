Knicks Should Still Sign Center Despite Blockbuster Trade
The New York Knicks have a new center in Karl-Anthony Towns, but the team could still benefit from having some depth behind him.
Mitchell Robinson won't be able to play for the Knicks until December or January as he heals from his offseason surgery. The team's backups are capable but unproven, as Precious Achiuwa is a bit small and Jericho Sims doesn't check off all the boxes in what the Knicks need.
New York City native Moses Brown may not be the answer, but he gives the team another option with his length and abilities.
Brown, who turns 25 next month, has bounced around the league since going undrafted out of UCLA in 2019 after just one year of playing college basketball.
Brown has played for the Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets in the NBA throughout his career. He has also appeared for a few different G League franchises, including the Westchester Knicks in 2023.
Brown signed a two-way deal with the Knicks in March 2023, but he never saw action with New York. The lone appearance he had was in Westchester, but the signing proves that there is some kind of relationship there between Brown and the Knicks organization.
Brown may not have worked out with the Knicks last year, but times have changed, and he could be of benefit to the team now. His seven-foot length allows him to crash the glass, which is something the Knicks would struggle with by playing in these smaller lineups.
The Knicks would have to open a roster spot for him in order to add Brown, but he checks off boxes that nobody healthy on the team does at the moment, so it may be in New York's best interest to take a closer look once again.
