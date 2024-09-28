Karl-Anthony Towns Reacts to Knicks Trade
The New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves have left those around the NBA speechless after making a blockbuster trade that brings Karl-Anthony Towns to the Big Apple in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a future first-round pick.
Among those without words to say was Towns himself, who took to social media to react to the news of the trade.
Towns, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, spent nine seasons with the Timberwolves. He struggled throughout most of his tenure, but eventually found a way to break through in recent years. This past season, Towns helped lead the Wolves to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 20 years, but Minnesota fell to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in five games.
With less than a week before the start of Knicks training camp, a trade like this certainly shakes up the status quo. While we don't know much about the situation, Towns is clearly not thrilled with the idea of being traded, especially if he found out through The Athletic insider Shams Charania before hearing it from Wolves management.
The Knicks now bring Towns in and make him their starting center, filling a massive need after the team lost Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency.
When the news of the trade catches up with Towns, he'll likely be excited to team up with the likes of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart in a starting lineup that rivals some of the best in the NBA.
The trade hasn't been officially finalized by either team just yet, but when it does, Towns is set to report to Knicks training camp, where he will look to bring New York to new heights.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!