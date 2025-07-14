Ben Stiller Slams Knicks Summer League Team
The New York Knicks are off to a rough start in the Las Vegas Summer League.
Two games in, the Knicks haven't picked up a win, allowing their postseason foes in the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics to get a little bit of revenge back on them.
During the team's recent loss against the Celtics, Stiller had a bit of a criticism for the Knicks out in Las Vegas.
Stiller wasn't completely negative, showing support for second-year center Ariel Hukporti, who could see more action in the upcoming season.
Stiller has been a staunch advocate for the Knicks throughout the season, having the team's logo as his profile picture, so for a super fan like him to be this frustrated about the team says something.
Yes, it's only Summer League, so it isn't time to sound the alarm on the team. There can be an argument that the Knicks are supposed to not be good at Summer League because they aren't playing many guys who saw minutes with the NBA club this past season.
Tyler Kolek made 41 appearances for the Knicks, leading the way on the Summer League roster. Ariel Hukporti played in 25 games, while first-round pick Pacome Dadiet only saw 18 games and Kevin McCullar Jr. saw the floor just four times throughout the year.
McCullar has been the brightest spot for the Knicks so far in Las Vegas, averaging 29 points per game. His shot is hitting, proving that he can shoot at a high level. It doesn't guarantee anything for the upcoming season, but he has a chance to earn one of the team's two-way spots with the performance he's having.
We'll see if Stiller is still tuned in when the Knicks take on the Brooklyn Nets at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 for their third game at the Las Vegas Summer League.
