Isaiah Hartenstein: Knicks Past and Present Form Win-Win
No matter what happens to the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals round, there will rife representation in the last act.
The Knicks themselves are in the midst of their first conference finals visit since 2000, a trek that had to sacrifice some familiar faces: Isaiah Hartenstein walked to the Oklahoma City Thunder while they're currently squaring off against current Indiana Pacers depth star Obi Toppin in the ECF. Little needs to be said about Hartenstein's opponent, as the Thunder own a 3-1 series lead on Donte DiVincenzo, Julius Randle, and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western edition.
One win away from the NBA Finals, Hartenstein spoke with Ian Begley of SNY about the metropolitan serendipity after the Thunder earned the penultimate victory on Monday in Minneapolis.
“It’s funny when you see all three teams, I think for everyone it was a win-win,” Hartenstein told Begley. "Then you see Obi with Indiana. I think it’s bittersweet for everybody.”
Hartenstein has lived up to every expectation a three-year, $87 million offseason deal from the Thunder bestowed him, sitting in the starting lineup and averaging 9.3 points and 8.1 rebounds after putting up a double-double in a record-breaking regular season for OKC. The Thunder is looking for its first Western title since 2012 after posting an NBA-best 68-14.
Even with the Thunder on the precipice of Western immortality, Hartenstein couldn't help but reflect on his days with the Knicks. Recalling the Knicks' prior playoff trip — which ended in a seven-game defeat to Indiana in the conference semifinal round — Hartenstein felt that the prior group could've contended for the Larry O'Brien Trophy had them had a full contingent, specifically calling out OG Anunoby, who played only five minutes over the final showings of the set.
"I think we had a chance last year if we had the same team," Hartenstein told Begley. "[I] don’t want to live in the hypothetical, but I felt like when we were all together, we were a really good team.”
Even though financial restrictions prevented the Knicks from realistically retaining his services, Hartenstein got a less-than-welcome reception when Oklahoma City made its annual visit to Madison Square Garden over the winter, leading to him acknowledge that he still "get[s] a bit of hate" from the Manhattan faithful. He made sure to mention that he "still love[s]" not only Knicks fans but their lead decision maker, team president Leon Rose.
“For Leon, how he adjusted, how he built that up, for them now to be in the Conference Finals, who would have thought that when he took over?” Hartenstein said. "“What a lot of people don’t get in our space is that it’s a business at the end of the day. Everyone gets kind of mad when you make a decision for yourself. But at the end of the day, you can get traded. There’s been so many examples of guys taking less money and they get traded to the team that was going to pay them more.”
