Knicks Guard Reveals What Drew Him to Children's Literature
New York Knicks second unit spark plug Miles McBride has been accelerating and narrating in his latest metropolitan tour.
McBride, a tenured Knick, is well-known for his work at Madison Square Garden, took to another famous New York stage on Monday, Studio 1A at 10 Rockefeller Plaza. The super sub was on hand to discuss his leap into children's literature, as his debut tome "Deuce: The Champion of Friendship" was released earlier this summer.
"It's always been a dream, honestly," McBride said of his new endeavor. "As I've been able to get into a more power position, let's just say I've always wanted to be a role model to the kid and just really inspire positivity, change, and anything they can put their minds to, they can do."
McBride's entry centers on a young character heavily inspired by his real life persona, one that carries his nickname of Deuce. Together with his friend Lily, Deuce makes friends with a newcomer named Ravi, with basketball linking the young trio on a journey of friendship and coming of age.
McBride was also inspired by the arrival of his daughter Ace, who arrived exactly one month prior to his time on "Today." The "Today" hosts offered Ace a gift for McBride to bring in the form of an orange onesie bearing the long-running morning talk show's famed rising sun logo.
"I feel like sports just brings people together and it's been such a fun process doing this," McBride said. "It's special to have this come out ... She's my blessing, she's my world."
The Knicks certainly hope that McBride doesn't fully dedicate himself to the pen just yet: set to enter his fifth year in Manhattan, McBride has established himself as a reliable sixth man and put career-bests in almost every major statistical category last year.
