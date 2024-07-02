Isaiah Hartenstein Made 'Tough' Decision to Leave Knicks
The New York Knicks are looking on sad to see Isaiah Hartenstein leave the team to sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency.
The Knicks offered Hartenstein the most they possibly could, a four-year, $72.5 million deal. However, the Thunder came in with a superior offer of $87 million over three years, giving Hartenstein no choice but to follow the money and head to Oklahoma City.
While Hartenstein signed with the Thunder, it wasn't an easy choice.
"Heard from multiple people how tough a decision it was for Hartenstein to leave the Knicks," New York Post reporter Stefan Bondy tweeted. "He really wanted to stay. Loved his time with Knicks. Difference in average salary is almost double though, plus cost of living is cheaper in OKC."
Hartenstein is now making $29 million per year, which is a huge raise from the $8 million per year he made with the Knicks on his two-year deal that he signed back in the summer of 2022. In an ironic twist of fate, Hartenstein is now making more per year annually than Jalen Brunson, who was a big reason why the big man earned such a large contract.
Hartenstein thrived with the Knicks, especially this past season when he was thrust into the starting lineup following an injury to Mitchell Robinson. He averaged 7.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game with the Knicks, but the box score doesn't tell the whole story. He was extremely productive in the pick-and-roll and in protecting the rim, which made him a big part of the Knicks' success this past season.
The Knicks wanted to keep him, but the Thunder also had their eye on him for the same reasons New York wanted him to stay. Now, he'll end up doing the same for the Thunder, teaming up with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for screens and allowing Chet Holmgren to play more on the perimeter.
Some goodbyes can be rough in the NBA, but this isn't one of them. Hartenstein should be grateful for the Knicks for his development and commitment to him.
