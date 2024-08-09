Jalen Brunson Jokes About Knicks Discount Contract
Jalen Brunson's ascension to the New York Knicks' captaincy hasn't cost him his sense of humor.
Brunson was officially introduced as the 36th captain in Knicks history in an event at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. The honor comes shortly after Brunson famously signed a discounted contract extension with the Knicks, one due to keep him in Manhattan for at least the rest of the decade.
Toward the end of the ceremony, MSG Networks analyst Alan Hahn announced that Knicks legend John Starks would take the stage to present Brunson with a check. Before Hahn could finish the sentence, Brunson jokingly inquired if it was worth $113 million, referencing the amount he kept in the Knicks' pockets with his widely-publicized extension.
Brunson isn't getting back all nine figures, but the Starks-sponsored gift will at least start to make a dent: the 1994 All-Star presented a $20,000 contribution to Brunson's charity, the Second Round Foundation, on behalf of the Knicks. Once the humorous discrepancy was cleared up, Brunson posed for photos with Starks and Nija Ali Williams, the president of the foundation.
Giving to Brunson's charity, which aims to "plant seeds to create equity for young people through education, sport, and community," is perhaps the least the Knicks can do to thank Brunson for what he has done in his first two seasons in Manhattan: Brunson has become one of the NBA's top backcourt stars and has thrust New York back into the realm of relevancy.
The discount now has Brunson making assists during the offseason. His sacrifice offers expanded hope that the metropolitan core can stick together after winning 50 games and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket despite several injuries this past season.
Brunson's charity is named after his humble NBA beginnings, which saw him chosen in the second round of the 2018 draft by the Dallas Mavericks. Knicks fans looking to contribute their own form of thanks can donate to Second Round here.
