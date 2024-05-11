Jalen Brunson Regrets 'Terrible Decision' in Knicks Loss
New York Knicks fans certainly won't mind, but Jalen Brunson won't be embarking on any acting jobs any time soon.
A rare Brunson miscue officially sealed the Knicks' fate in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Friday night: shortly after Andrew Nembhard's last-minute triple gave the Indiana Pacers a late lead, Brunson perhaps attempted to channel his inner Larry Johnson and put up a three of his own on the Knicks' ensuing possession, albeit one thrown up with the primary purpose of getting an accompanying whistle.
That tweet never came and Brunson's three fell well short of a swish, eventually affording the Pacers free throws that created the final 111-106 margin.
"It's a terrible decision and something I need to learn from," Brunson said of his futile acting job, per Jack Maloney of CBS Sports. "I knew the time, I knew everything that was going on, I just made a terrible decision."
Knicks fans will be more than happy to forgive Brunson, perhaps just happy to see their franchise face take the floor after missing all of Game 2's second period with a foot injury. Brunson noticeably lacked his traditional brand of firepower on Friday but nonetheless finished with 26 points, albeit on 10-of-26 from the field. Of note, Brunson hit a crucial three-pointer on the immediate possession that tied the game and drew a rare double "bang" call from longtime Knicks broadcaster and ESPN's national voice Mike Breen.
If there's any good news on the Brunson front, the point guard did declare that he doesn't intend on missing any more extended period for the rest of the Knicks' postseason run.
“If I’m out there, I’m playing,” Brunson said, per John Healy of Yahoo! Sports. “There’s no excuse, whether I’m hurting or not. If I’m hurting, I’ll come out.”
In that case, expect Brunson to be back on the floor come Sunday, when the Knicks return to Gainbridge Fieldhous in search of a third victory (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
