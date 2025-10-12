Jalen Brunson Reveals Major Key for Knicks
The New York Knicks are going to need to make some changes this season in order to get different results from the year before.
While the Knicks made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000 last season, they failed to accomplish their goal of winning a championship. That's part of the reason why the Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau as their head coach in favor of Mike Brown, who has nearly three decades of experience as a coach in the NBA.
Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson expressed a need for the team to pay attention to detail even more than they have in the past this season.
“Everything is new. So attention to detail is key for us to try to get better, faster," Brunson said h/t Posting and Toasting. "So all the little things we picked up and we learned, we can’t just skip over that. We got to understand that all those little things can make a big difference. And so for us, that’s the most important thing."
“[I] always revert to with things like that — adapting to new things — as a kid I moved out seven or eight times, so I always was learning to find new teams, new school, new friends. So everything was always new. So adapting since a young age is always something I had to do. So I’m not nervous at all.”
Brunson Leading Charge on Offense
The Knicks are slowly but surely getting the hang and rhythm of the new system Brown has implemented, so Brunson isn't too worried about the timeline of getting things completely right before the start of the season.
“What we’re working on is just the basics of our offense and everything," Brunson said via SNY. "It’s going to take time. It’s not always going to be perfect but it’s all about how we’re going to continue to trust it, continue to learn it. And when things aren’t going well, are we going to revert to who we were in the past or are we going to continue to get better with what’s new to us? So got to continue to trust it.”
While Thibodeau is no longer the coach, one of his goals should cross over to Brown. The Knicks should want to play their best basketball at the end of the season, so they need to crescendo as the year goes on before the big payoff in the postseason.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!