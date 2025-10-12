Knicks Adjusting to Mike Brown's New Offense
The New York Knicks are beginning to feel each other out as the preseason rolls along.
The new system Mike Brown is implementing is the current education for the squad, but it isn't as rigid as it appears on the surface. Brown explained what he is looking for within the offense following the team's recent preseason contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
“We’ve kind of restricted our guys to doing certain things," Brown said h/t Posting and Toasting.
"Again, we played the entire game out of our read-and-react early offense. We don’t have a single play call in yet. We play off of makes and misses. If a team makes, we do this; if a team misses, we do that. We just try to take what the defense gives us. So it’s hard sometimes because sometimes guys see an advantage or whatever and they want to attack it."
"But I think if you get great pace, great spacing, you touch the paint, you make quick decisions, you make ball reversals — if you get those things and you know how to play, it doesn’t matter what you do, you’re going to eventually get to a point where it’s gonna be hard to defend because the defense doesn’t know what’s coming. Something different is going to come every time.”
The play calling may not be part of the Knicks offense, but the team is still getting good looks in each game so far. The overall main qualities of the offense is the main thing that is different, so the Knicks are stressing that when going into the system.
The key cog in the machine for the Knicks is All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson, who is learning how to work with the offense as the days go on.
"I haven't really let Jalen go yet, but he's trying to do what we're asking him to do, so everybody's on the same page and growing together. But he is definitely getting a feel for it," Brown said of Brunson's comfort with the offense.
Once Brunson gets a better feel of the offense, the Knicks will have a chance to get him to implement more creative looks, which will put New York in position to be one of the most competitive teams in the league. If it pays off for the Knicks, they will have a chance to win their first NBA Finals since 1973.
