Jay Wright Reacts to Knicks Naming Jalen Brunson Captain
Jalen Brunson got the Wright stuff shortly after he was named the captain of the New York Knicks on Tuesday.
Former Villanova University head coach Jay Wright offered perhaps the most prominent endorsement of Brunson's promotion, gushing to NJ.com's Adam Zagoria hours after the Knicks made the announcement.
“I know this means a lot to him,” Wright said. “He naturally takes responsibility for the team’s psyche as the point guard. When he became the leading scorer, he knew that came with the added responsibility of thinking of the rest of the team even more."
If anyone's aware of what Brunson can bring in terms of leadership, its Wright, who oversaw Brunson's three collegiate seasons at Villanova. Brunson took home a plehtora of individual honors under Wright's watch and the two collaborated on two national title runs in 2016 and 2018.
Brunson used what he learned from Wright to carve out a solid career as it was after entering the league as a second-round pick of Dallas'. Back-to-back breakout seasons in Manhattan have allowed him to assume a title previously held by metropolitan legends such as Willis Reed, Walt "Clyde" Frazier, Earl "The Pearl" Monroe, and Patrick Ewing.
Wright believes that Brunson's ascension is a fusion of a bright past, present, and future at Madison Square Garden.
“This is a role that he takes seriously. He cherishes the responsibility and he respects the great Knicks captains that came before him," Wright lauded. "He will also gladly pass this title on one day and hope to groom the next captain. He sees the big picture better than any great player I’ve known."
Brunson's headlining move of the offseason, sacrificing nine figures to sign an instant contract extension rather than waiting for bigger bucks next summer, could ensure that he lasts long enough to do so.
Such a sacrifice could also keep the so-called "Nova Knicks" together longer: as it stands, the Knicks are set to tip off the 2024-25 season with four of Wright's former proteges on their roster, a list that includes Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!