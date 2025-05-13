Jayson Tatum Undergoes Surgery Following Achilles Injury vs. Knicks
If the Boston Celtics are going to stage a comeback against the New York Knicks in their ongoing Eastern Conference semifinal series, it will come without the services of their franchise face.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, Celtics star Jayson Tatum will miss the rest of the series and potentially beyond, revealing that the six-time All-Star underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn right Achilles tendon. Charania described the injury as "catastrophic" and that Tatum faces a "long rehab."
Tatum endured the injury in the final stages of Game 4 of the series on Monday night, which saw the Knicks take both a 121-113 decision and a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven set. The 2024 champion had fallen without contact after losing a turnover that eventually led to a successful two-point fast break for OG Anunoby.
Tatum was otherwise brilliant in defeat for the Celtics, scoring 42 points on 16-of-28 from the field. He was immediately tended to by the Celtics' medical staff, who carried him off the floor and into the access tunnel near the Knicks' bench, where he was eventually escorted to the locker room in a wheelchair.
As a visibly pained and emotional Tatum passed the Knicks bench, the New Yorkers offered Tatum a round of applause and many offered well wishes to the Boston star in the victorious aftermath.
"I hope he's all right, man," said Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (h/t SNY). "I've been dealing with injuries almost my whole career. So I really hope he's all right. You don't want to see a guy go through stuff like that. I'm going to pray for him, make sure he's straight."
