Knicks Star In Legendary Company After Fantastic 4ths
Jalen Brunson has posted fantastic fourths over a terrific ten for the New York Knicks. Now at the cusp of an elusive conference finals trip, saving the best for last has placed him in the same breath as an NBA legend.
As noted by the NBA's official social accounts following the Knicks' 121-113 win in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinal set against the Boston Celtics, Brunson has tallied 102 points in the fourth quarter thus far this postseason, which has seen the Knicks go 7-3 to date.
The NBA noted that only the late Kobe Bryant has reached triple digits in a similar span and situation, doing so twice in 2001 and 2003.
Brunson got most of his work done in the third quarter this time around, putting in 18 tallies as the Knicks erased a 14-point deficit en route to not only a win but a 3-1 series lead in the best-of-seven set. He nonetheless added eight more in the final frame, which saw the Knicks seal their fate with a 14-2 run that broke a late tie.
Such prowess is perhaps hardly shocking considering Brunson's status as the NBA's newly-minted Clutch Player of the Year but it serves as yet another reminder of how much Brunson has meant to the Knicks and to the basketball world as a whole.
No one has come close to matching Brunson's final period prowess so far in this tournament: the closest competitor to the Knick captain is Minnesota's Anthony Edwards, who has a comparatively paltry 68 in nine showings.
"Honestly, do we all expect anything less? I expect nothing less from Cap," Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns said of Brunson's latest metropolitan mastery in video from SNY. "He gets to the fourth quarter. He's a bad, bad man when it comes to the fourth quarter and clutch point. So I know we've said it before, but you get in those moments, we all trust our talent."
