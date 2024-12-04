Jericho Sims Supported by Knicks
New York Knicks center Jericho Sims and his contributions often go unnoticed, mostly because the value isn't seen in a stat sheet.
Even though Sims doesn't post the biggest numbers averaging 1.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game for the Knicks, his value is still felt by the team.
"Jericho is a hard guy to measure statistically—because you’re talking about screening, offensive rebounding, pressure on the rim, decision-making in pick-and-rolls, when to switch, when not to switch, when are you making a decision going after the ball," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting. "That comes with time. And a lot of times, he’s not getting the block, but he’s making people miss.”
On top of that, Sims is looking to do everything in his power to be even better for the Knicks.
“He’s really worked hard (on his defensive skills)," Thibodeau said. "Very athletic. Great feet. And making the right decision at the right time. His athleticism is through the roof. He can react very quickly. And you need that. The rim protection is huge.”
Thibodeau isn't the only one recognizing Sims' contributions. His teammate Josh Hart has also picked up on how hard Sims is working.
“I think it goes underappreciated with the casual basketball fan that just looks at stats and doesn’t see the game and the presence that [Sims] has," Hart said. “At the beginning of the year, he was trying to figure out what to do, how to play, his spots to be. But in the last 10 to 12 games, he’s been huge for us. He’s been someone who has come in and rebounded at a high level. Guarded the pick-and-roll pretty well. Protects the rim at a high level. He’s someone who has been huge for us. Casual basketball fans don’t really see his value, but we know exactly what he brings.”
Sims and the Knicks are back in action tomorrow at home against the Charlotte Hornets.
