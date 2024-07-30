Joel Embiid Calls Out Knicks Fans
If this Joel Embiid Olympic experiment works out, Team USA might have to thank fans of the NYK ... the New York Knicks.
Fans booing former free agents that spurned their locale is a time-honored tradition but it's understandably uncommon at the Olympic Games. The Philadelphia 76ers is a rare exception.
Born in Cameroon, Embiid became a rare Olympic free agent when the hosts of his dual citizenship, the United States and 2024 Games host France, each pined for his services. Embiid eventually joined up with the Americans, which opened Paris play with a 110-84 win over Serbia on Sunday.
As Team USA prepped for Paris, Embiid acknowledged that he'd be the target of French scorn, especially once the competition reaches the City of Lights for the knockout round (pool played has been staged in Lille). But the 2023 NBA MVP credited a special group of fans for building his international immune system in a Reuters post featured on NBC's Olympics page.
"I don't think it should be anything, but if it's more than that, I embrace it," Embiid said. "I don't think you can get worse than playing in New York in the playoffs."
Embiid's unexpected training stems from his postseason clash with the Knicks, one that briefly made him Public Enemy No. 1 in Manhattan last spring.
Having clinched the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket, the Knicks' reward was facing the former MVP's 76ers, who were forced to conjure up a Play-In Tournament win after a tumble down the leaderboard due to an Embiid injury. Though he was not at 100 percent, Embiid kept Philadelphia afloat in the six-game series, averaging 33 points and 10.8 rebounds before finally succumbing.
Though Embiid lost the series, he won his share of eternal enemies: his physical play, particularly an ankle tackle of Mitchell Robinson, drew controversy and he was often booed whenever he had the ball during the latter chapters of the series at Madison Square Garden.
At the time, Embiid embraced his antagonistic role, perhaps unaware of its future importance.
"It’s not hostile. I love New York. New York is my favorite city in the world," Embiid said in video from Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype. "I just love New York. If I’ve got to be the punching bag and you hear a lot of ‘F Embiid,’ that’s ok. I love it.”
Team USA's quest for gold continues on Wednesday in Lille against South Sudan (3 p.m. ET, USA).
