Jon Stewart Laments Bet With Knicks Star
Clad in an Eagles jersey, Jon Stewart was far from flying high at the New York Knicks game on Saturday.
The comedian and political commentator addressed his humorously harrowing experience at the Knicks game on Saturday following his latest hosting of "The Daily Show" this week on Comedy Central. Stewart, a die-hard Knicks fan, was forced to wear Philadelphia Eagles gear court side at Madison Square Garden after a bet with Knicks captain Jalen Brunson went horribly awry.
The two previously made a fashionable wager on the Eagles' October tilt with Stewart's beloved New York Giants, which ended in a one-sided 28-3 decision for the Birds.
As a result, the Philadelphia fan Brunson forced Stewart to come to a Knicks not only wearing an Eagles bucket hat and jersey, but one bearing the surname and number of Saquon Barkley, a former New York franchise face that has turned into one of the headliners of the Eagles' ongoing Super Bowl run.
"I accepted this bet, even though this bet is an inevitability," Stewart told his audience. "The Giants [stink]! The Giants won three games this year and the Eagles are in the Super Bowl ... It's not like that surprised me, it didn't sneak up on me. When he asked me, I was thinking in my head, I was like 'the Giants [stink]!'"
Stewart was roundly booed when the MSG video board "GardenVision" placed him center stage and the hate hardly subsided outside of the arena's confines.
"I was, in my home arena, booed relentlessly," Stewart said. "Not just in the arena, on the street, walking by pretzel guys [saying] 'you f***ing [stink]! So that was my weekend, so ... good luck in the Super Bowl."
Stewart's night only got worse from there, as Brunson and the Knicks dropped a 128-112 decision to the Los Angeles Lakers. He'll also have to deal with the Eagles' aforementioned championship finale, as they'll face the Kansas City Chiefs for a Vince Lombardi Trophy hoist on Sunday evening in New Orleans (6:30 p.m. ET, Fox).
At least Brunson and the Knicks have had Stewart's back: New York (34-17) took both halves of a Monday/Tuesday back-to-back, including a 121-115 triumph in Toronto in the latter portion. The Knicks return to action on Saturday against the Boston Celtics (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
