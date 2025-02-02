Jon Stewart Loses Bet to Knicks' Jalen Brunson
Jon Stewart was forced to wear some green when the purple and gold visited the New York Knicks on Saturday night.
The comedian, political commentator and die-hard New York sports was in attendance for the anticipated showdown between the Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers, resulting in a loss for the home team.
Stewart didn't wear his usual apparel though: thanks to a bet he made with captain and point guard Jalen Brunson, Stewart wore a Philadelphia Eagles jersey and bucket hat in his prime seats at Madison Square Garden.
"A bet is a bet," the host of "The Daily Show" said in an X post revealing his wardrobe malfunction with a humorously downtrodden look on his face. "See you tonight, Jalen Brunson."
Stewart's misfortune stemmed from the Roommates Show Block Party in September, where he was a guest for the live recording of Brunson's podcast hosted alongside Matt Hillman and Knicks teammate Josh Hart. The two wagered on the October NFL showdown between Brunson's Eagles and Stewart's New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, with the loser subjected to donning a jersey of the victor's choosing at a Knicks game at MSG.
Brunson made it clear that he would force Stewart to wear the uniform of Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, a former Giant that made the trip up the Turnpike to put on a winged helmet. A brilliant return for Barkley was one of many highlights in a season that will end in the Super Bowl: the rusher haunted his former adoring public, putting up 176 yards and opening scoring in a 28-3 shellacking in East Rutherford.
Stewart apparently lacks the clemency Brunson granted Hart: it was originally reported that the "Roommates" were discussing an "entertaining" bet on the NFC Championship Game between the Eagles and Hart's beloved Washington Commanders. Brunson, however, eased up on Hart, who was in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field for Philadelphia's 55-23 triumph. The newly minted All-Star Game starter remarked that sharing Hart's location on X as he left the game early was punishment enough.
Stewart's nightmare will continue next Sunday when Philadelphia faces the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX (6:30 p.m. ET, Fox).
