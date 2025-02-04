Former Knicks Guard Returns to Atlantic Division
The New York Knicks will see Quentin Grimes again—albeit in a different uniform.
Grimes, a former New Yorker, is part of yet another deal involving the Dallas Mavericks, who are sending him and a second-round pick to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Caleb Martin, per Shams Charani of ESPN.
While certainly paling in comparison to their prior transaction, namely the jaw-dropping swap of Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, getting Grimes could have some sort of impact on the Eastern Conference playoff picture: the 76ers (19-29) are still trying to inch their way back from a slow start and currently sit a game behind Chicago for the fourth and final spot on the Eastern Play-In bracket.
Grimes was in the midst of one of the best seasons of his career with the Mavericks, averaging 10.2 points and 3.8 rebounds to go with a 46.3 percent success rate from the field. He is also shooting a career-best 39.8 percent from three-point range and appeared in 47 games for Dallas, including 12 starts.
Grimes began his career with the Knicks in 2021, joining through a draft night trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. During his sophomore campaign, the 25th overall pick of the draft broke out and established himself as the Knicks' starting shooting guard.
He was usurped by Donte DiVincenzo in that role last season and was later involved in a deadline deal with the Detroit Pistons, one that sent Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks to Manhattan. Grimes lasted only six games in Detroit before an injury ended his year. Grimes was involved in a swap of former Knicks over the offseason, as Detroit traded him to Dallas in exchange for Tim Hardaway Jr.
One of Grimes' starts came against the Knicks in November, a game that saw him score 21 points in a 129-114 triumph.
"As a starter, he’s been really, really good," Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said of Grimes at the time, per Eddie Sefko of the team's official site. "That gives us the flexibility that with injuries or sickness we can plug him in the starting lineup and continue to push forward.”
The Knicks have two more meetings with the 76ers scheduled for this season, the first dated Feb. 26 at Madison Square Garden. In the meantime, the Knicks face the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night in Ontario (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
