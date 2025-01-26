Josh Hart ACTIVE For Knicks vs. Kings
The New York Knicks will have a Hart for their return to action.
Josh Hart is in the starting lineup for Saturday's interconference showdown with the Sacramento Kings (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG) after appearing on the team's injury report. Hart was originally listed as probable due to knee soreness.
It has, of course, been customary to see Hart on the floor for the Knicks but there were probably some lingering concerns considering the slight change in designation: Hart briefly left last week's game against Minnesota with an apparent upper-body injury and later appeared on the medical report for the two games due to reported neck woes.
Hart, however, is ready to take the floor as the Knicks (29-16) return to action after a few days off. New York is looking for its first three-game winning streak since getting nine a row during the holiday season. He has been a major spark plug for the Knicks this season, averaging career-bests of 14 points and 9.6 rebounds as New York places third on the current Eastern Conference ledger.
On the other side, De'Aaron Fox appears in the Kings' starting lineup despite dealing with a sprained right thumb, which, ironically enough, was the same ailment that kept Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns out for two games last week.
