Karl-Anthony Towns Makes Strong Knicks Claim
Karl-Anthony Towns has played 613 games in his NBA career. The last 40 with the New York Knicks appear to be the most unique.
"I’ve been very fortunate to be part of some amazingly talented teams, and this team is just…different," Towns told Curtis Rowser of popular basketball magazine Slam. "I think we’re as talented a team I’ve ever played for, but it’s just a different team."
Towns reflected on his metropolitan tenure to date in the cover story for the latest issue of Slam, released shortly before he learned that he would be one of the 10 men elected to serve in the starting five at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. The first All-Star start of his career is an early culmination of his metropolitan efforts, ones that have him averaging a 25.1-point, 13.9-rebound double-double.
"It’s just a different role and I always talk about being a superstar in my role, and my role here is different than it was in Minnesota," Towns said when asked about what's different from his role in New York than that with the Minnesota Timberwolves. "I just wanted to be the best I could be for my teammates, and New York presented a new role for me to fulfill."
Of course, Towns' true purpose in New York is to end the Knicks' lasting championship drought--or even just get to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in over two decades. Towns previously helped the Minnesota Timberwolves end a lengthy absence from the Western Conference Finals in 2024 and the Knicks have been equally bereft of showings in the semifinals, currently holding a 24-season drought that's the third-longest active tally in the Association.
Towns admitted that "God was good" when it came to the Timberwolves' health and hinted that similar divine intervention will have to follow the Knicks. The Knicks' uniqueness, however, gives them an advantage that's not present elsewhere, especially when it comes to talents away from the court.
"The talent is here, and it’s abundant," Towns lauded. "I love the professionalism the team brings every day. I love the humor Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson bring [for sure], and especially when you add Mikal Bridges, too. I still think OG [Anunoby] is the funniest on the team, though. I love our grit, that New York grit. The culture is about leaving it all on the floor for the fans and respecting their time and I just love that."
With Towns and fellow All-Star starter Brunson leading the way, the Knicks have posted a 29-16 record to date, good for third in the Eastern Conference entering the weekend. The quest to press forward continues on Saturday when the Knicks host the Sacramento Kings (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
