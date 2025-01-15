All Knicks

Josh Hart 'Essential' to Knicks

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart is a big part of the team's success.

Jan 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
New York Knicks forward Josh Hart may not be the flashiest player on the team, but he might be the most willing to do the dirty work necessary to win.

That's a role that's almost invaluable, especially for a contender like the Knicks.

ESPN senior writer Tim Bontemps recognizes how important Hart is to the overall collective.

"As a rugged, do-it-all forward shooting 56.8% from the field while also being able to push the pace and handle the ball, he's a great option to be our starting small forward, and he does all of the things that make him such an essential part of Tom Thibodeau's Knicks teams over the past couple of seasons," Bontemps writes.

Hart, 29, has a double-double in eight of nine games in the month of January, including a game against the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 4 that saw him score just two points but grab 16 rebounds and dish out 10 assists.

Hart crashes the boards on both ends of the floor and sets his teammates up for success, even at the cost of taking away some of his own scoring opportunities. It's not as easy as it sounds, and Hart does it arguably as good as anyone in the league.

It's no coincidence that the Knicks began to struggle when Hart was unable to play at 100 percent in the playoffs, and that could very well be what happens this season if the veteran forward doesn't stay healthy.

The Knicks are only halfway done with their season, and they need to be able to have Hart ready for the stretch run and postseason. If they don't, their contender status may be on the line.

The Knicks' next game comes tomorrow against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Wells Fargo Center.

