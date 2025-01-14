All Knicks

Landry Shamet 'Grateful' For Knicks

Veteran Landry Shamet is able to keep his career going thanks to the New York Knicks.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 6, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) looks to drive past Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Jan 6, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) looks to drive past Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

Throughout the last several months, the New York Knicks have shown a tremendous amount of confidence in veteran guard Landry Shamet.

After signing him to a non-guaranteed deal just before training camp, Shamet was on pace to make the team before a shoulder injury put things into jeopardy. The Knicks cut him given his non-guaranteed status, but they went through the back avenues to try and keep him around.

Adding Shamet in the G League Draft was an action to put behind the words that the two sides had spoken about behind closed doors, and the veteran guard out of Wichita State is certainly thankful for what the Knicks have done for him.

“Playing for a lot of different teams, a lot of different teammates, seeing a lot of different situations, great players, different coaching styles, I think you just build up your memory bank and things you can draw from," Shamet said h/t Posting and Toasting.

“I’m grateful for the journey I’ve had so far and thankful to be here and try to build and grow with this group," he continued.

Shamet has become a true journeyman in the NBA, playing for six teams in his first seven seasons in the league. With that instability comes experience playing with many different types of people, and that is working to New York's benefit.

On top of that, Shamet has had his future questioned in league circles, and with that comes a certain type of grit that cannot be taught.

“You can execute with him. He makes the extra pass. He reads the floor well. He hustles on defense. He blocks out and blocks cutters, applies ball pressure, challenges a shot, moves without the ball," Thibodeau said. “There are a lot of things that he does that aren’t necessarily reflected in statistics but help a team function well.”

Shamet isn't afraid to do the dirty work for the Knicks, and players like that are needed in order to compete for a championship, which New York has every intention of doing.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News