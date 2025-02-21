Josh Hart to Miss Major Knicks Showdown
The New York Knicks are missing their Hart heading into one of the biggest games of their season.
Josh Hart is once again listed as out on the New York injury report, sidelining him for the the Knicks' Friday night fight with the conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers (7 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN).
Hart previously sat out of Thursday's overtime win over Chicago with patellofemoral syndrome, sometimes referred to as "runner's knee." It will be Hart's third absence of the year after he also missed a December tilt against Minnesota due to personal reasons.
Elsewhere on the New York injury report, Mitchell Robinson (ankle) remains out, as do G League men Kevin McCullar Jr. and Jacob Toppin. OG Anunoby is listed as questionable due to his foot sprain but, per Peter Sblendorio of the New York Daily News, head coach Tom Thibodeau expected him to travel to Cleveland for Friday's game. With Thursday's win, the Knicks have triumphed in five of six since Anunoby left Feb. 1's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers with non-contact pain.
“The player has input," Thibodeau said in Sblendorio's report. "But they’ve got to get cleared by medical."
For the hosting Cavaliers, fresh off a Thursday win in Brooklyn, Dean Wade (knee) is marked down as probable.
