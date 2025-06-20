Julius Randle's Free Agency Explains Knicks Trade
The New York Knicks spent a lot of time negotiating a new contract with Julius Randle last summer, only to not make any progress.
The Knicks' end in talks came when they traded Randle to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns.
Now, Randle can opt out of his deal with the Wolves and become one of the top free agents on the market.
"Randle partnered well with Anthony Edwards to lead the Timberwolves offensively to the Western Conference Finals. The franchise had advanced just shy of the NBA Finals in 2024, but it wasn't afraid to make substantial changes, trading Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks. Randle was a significant part of that deal, and after an adjustment period, he delivered in Minnesota," Bleacher Report contributor Eric Pincus wrote.
"Still, this team has shown it won't just hold the line if it doesn't believe the investment is worthwhile. Randle has a decision: Should he opt in, finish his contract and explore unrestricted free agency when more teams project to have cap room in 2026? Can he get a raise immediately if he opts out? Is there a viable path to opting in and extending? Or will the Timberwolves try to trade him, perhaps making a run at Kevin Durant? That's not likely unless Randle opts in, and the Phoenix Suns may be more willing to pay him than Minnesota."
Randle was listed as the fifth-best free agent in the league behind his teammate Naz Reid, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, Los Angeles Clippers point guard James Harden and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
The Knicks were so comfortable trading Randle, and his contract was a big reason why. They wanted to ensure they got value before he potentially walked in free agency.
Now, the Wolves may be feeling the burn the Knicks didn't want to face.
