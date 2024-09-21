Julius Randle Role Unclear for Knicks
New York Knicks star Julius Randle is returning to the team from shoulder surgery he underwent back in March, but things won't pick up right where they left off when he eventually returns to the court.
The Knicks were forced to adapt with Randle out and found some new wrinkles that could work down the line. In addition to that, they also traded for Mikal Bridges, which should transform and add even more facets to the offense.
CBS Sports writer James Herbert believes that makes Randle's role on the team a bit uncertain.
"As a result of a shoulder injury suffered in late January, Randle wasn't a part of the Knicks' playoff run. Given how well they played without him, it is easy to forget how well they played with him leading up to his injury. New York went 12-2 in the 14 games he played in the 2024 calendar year, including two 39-point performances, four more 30-plus-point games and a triple-double. His absence forced the Knicks to expand their menu on offense, but by the end of the season, they missed his scoring and ability to draw double teams. How he'll fit on the next iteration of the team is unclear, but he should at least create some easy spot-up opportunities for Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Mikal Bridges," Herbert writes.
There will be an adjustment period when Randle re-enters the lineup for the entire Knicks rotation, and things may not be 100 percent upon arrival. However, there is the belief that the Knicks will be at their best when Randle is healthy and on the floor.
If he can return to his All-Star form and find a way to incorporate Bridges and the rest of his teammates into the offense, the Knicks may reach new heights as a team.
