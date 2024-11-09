Towns, Knicks Bash Bucks at MSG
A visit from the reeling Milwaukee Bucks turned out be just what the Doc ordered for the New York Knicks.
The Knicks took advantage of a brief return home on Friday night, bashing the Bucks by a 116-94 final. With the win, New York (4-4) got back to an even record and stopped a brief losing streak at two.
From the get-go, it was clear that Karl-Anthony Towns had something special in mind for those gathered at Madison Square Garden, scoring 11 of the Knicks' first 17 points en route to yet another double-double, his seventh in a row. Towns had 27 alone in the first half as the Knicks built a massive lead, finishing things off with 32 tallies and 11 boards. Jalen Brunson fell just short of joining him, scoring 15 points after a slow start to go with nine assists.
Chastised for their lack of closing in the last two games, the Knicks made sure that was hardly an issue against a Milwaukee group coming off a home victory over Utah. New York led by as much as 30 and the Bucks (2-7) only came as close as half of that i the second half.
The Knicks hit the road again over the weekend as they'll face the Indiana Pacers on Sunday late afternoon (5 p.m. ET, MSG).
