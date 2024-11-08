Analyst Names Knicks Panic Deadline
At 3-4, it's probably for the best that the New York Knicks aren't faced with the kind of schedule Boomer Esiason once faced.
The ex-NFL quarterback placed the Knicks' sluggish start in the spotlight in the Thursday edition of his WFAN radio show "Boomer & Gio" after they formed their first losing streak of the season on Wednesday night: New York dropped a 121-116 decision to the Atlanta Hawks less than 48 hours after they fell by a dozen in Houston.
While Esiason admitted concern with the way the Knicks have played early on, he advised fans not to panic just yet ... though he did initiate a countdown to chaos.
“I want to see 20 games. I want to see them all understand who is supposed to do what and play together,” Esiason declared. "I’m going to give them until Dec. 1 before I start making a true determination if the Karl-Anthony Towns thing work, and if they’re really missing [Donte] DiVincenzo and [Julius] Randle."
“There has to be more consistency with this team. But I got to give them until Dec. 1.”
Following last season's 50-win output that placed them in the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket, the Knicks entered this season with a fair amount of legitimate hype. With newly-minted captain Jalen Brunson back on board, that hype was further attached to some elite new pieces: New York acquired former Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges in June before sending fan favorites DiVincenzo and Randle to Minnesota in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns in the final stages of the offseason.
Through seven games, however, New York has yet to justify the hype. Each of the Knicks' last three losses has seen them post tepid results in the late stages: Wednesday,for example, saw them get outscored 16-6 over the final two-plus minutes en route to defeat.
Esiason, previously a quarterback for the New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, and more, wants to see how the rest of the month plays out, and the schedule does ease up considerably after the Knicks began the year by facing the three teams that joined them in last postseason's conference semifinals.
Six of the Knicks' next dozen games come against teams that missed the playoffs last season and they're far from the only team that's struggling in the East, which has only two winning teams entering Thursday play (Cleveland, Boston).
The fateful stretch begins on Friday, when New York hosts the reeling Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
