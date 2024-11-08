Knicks Legend Has High Hopes For Rookie
After several years of being lauded and applauded as a Marquette Golden Eagle, guard Tyler Kolek will have to be a bit patient when it comes to making consistent contributions in the NBA. In the early going, however, one of his most renowned predecessors likes what he sees.
Speaking with Ben Steele of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Knicks backcourt legend Walt "Clyde" Frazier praised what has been and what's to come from Kolek, a decorated second-round pick out of Marquette.
“Tyler is a real team player, a pass-first guard that I really like," Frazier told Steele. "He has a great mentor in Jalen Brunson.”
True to his eloquent, well-versed reputation, Frazier became a walking thesaurus when it came to the relatively undersized Kolek, labeling the 34th choice of the last June's draft as a "precocious neophyte."
Kolek brought a stocked trophy case with him from Milwaukee, which included the Big East Player of the Year title previously earned by fellow New Yorkers Brunson and Josh Hart at Villanova. At 6-1, however, Kolek had to be patient to hear his name called at the draft, where the Knicks moved up via a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers to choose him at No. 34.
As was expected, Kolek has primarily engaged in mop-up duty in his early NBA hours. He has, however, earned some significant seconds while the Knicks (3-4) work through the medical absence of Cameron Payne (hamstring). In the last two games, Kolek has earned nine points and an assist in 13 minutes. He has also sunk the first four official three-point attempts of his NBA career, the first Knicks to do in the history of the franchise.
Kolek is set to face a somewhat familiar foe on Friday night, as he and the Knicks will look to keep a losing streak brief against the Milwaukee Bucks (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
