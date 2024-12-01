Karl-Anthony Towns Addresses Knicks Tough Road Trip
The New York Knicks went through a dramatic amount of ups and downs on their five-game road trip.
The Knicks alternated wins and losses in all five games across four timezones and pulled out some big victories and crushing defeats.
Going on the road is a challenge for all 30 teams, especially during the holidays. But for the Knicks to finish the job off with a win against the Charlotte Hornets in the Emirates NBA Cup was a nice end to a tough trip.
“Tough road trip. Just to add to the difficulty, I think all of us wanted to be with our families on Thanksgiving," Karl-Anthony Towns said h/t Posting and Toasting. “I was really proud about what we were able to do [against the Hornets]. To stay connected. Games like this haven’t gone our way. So for us to get this win is a step in the right direction for our team.”
The Knicks could not find an ounce of consistency on the trip. The team won big against the Phoenix Suns, but couldn't find a way to beat the lowly Utah Jazz. They bounced back against the Denver Nuggets, but couldn't keep things going against the Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic.
Even with a win against the Hornets, the Knicks could have played a lot better and are very fortunate to come out of the game on the winning side.
However, wins are wins and that's hard to come by in the NBA. So the Knicks will take that and go forward with their schedule that now finds them back home for the next four games.
The Knicks' homestand at Madison Square Garden begins tonight with the New Orleans Pelicans coming into town. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.
