All Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns Addresses Knicks Tough Road Trip

The New York Knicks went 3-2 on their road trip.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives in during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives in during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks went through a dramatic amount of ups and downs on their five-game road trip.

The Knicks alternated wins and losses in all five games across four timezones and pulled out some big victories and crushing defeats.

Going on the road is a challenge for all 30 teams, especially during the holidays. But for the Knicks to finish the job off with a win against the Charlotte Hornets in the Emirates NBA Cup was a nice end to a tough trip.

“Tough road trip. Just to add to the difficulty, I think all of us wanted to be with our families on Thanksgiving," Karl-Anthony Towns said h/t Posting and Toasting. “I was really proud about what we were able to do [against the Hornets]. To stay connected. Games like this haven’t gone our way. So for us to get this win is a step in the right direction for our team.”

The Knicks could not find an ounce of consistency on the trip. The team won big against the Phoenix Suns, but couldn't find a way to beat the lowly Utah Jazz. They bounced back against the Denver Nuggets, but couldn't keep things going against the Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic.

Even with a win against the Hornets, the Knicks could have played a lot better and are very fortunate to come out of the game on the winning side.

However, wins are wins and that's hard to come by in the NBA. So the Knicks will take that and go forward with their schedule that now finds them back home for the next four games.

The Knicks' homestand at Madison Square Garden begins tonight with the New Orleans Pelicans coming into town. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News