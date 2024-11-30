Knicks Assign First-Round Rookie To Westchester
Amidst an idle Saturday, the Knicks announced that Pacome Dadiet would be sent to the team’s G League squad in Westchester. Dadiet, 19, is the Knicks’ most recent first-round choice, taken with the No. 25 overall selection in June’s draft.
Obtaining minutes was always going to be a challenge in the early stages of Dadiet’s career, but he earned some extended action when fellow backcourt depth stars Miles McBride and Cameron Payne dealt with injuries.
In 10 appearances between October and November, Dadiet averaged 7.4 minutes and tallied 1.9 points per game.
His most meaningful action came in Nov. 18’s win over Washington, which saw him score a premature career-best nine points, all of it earned on 3-of-6 tally from three-point range. Dadiet found a bit of an outside stroke in the early going, hitting over 41 percent of his tries.
Sending down Dadiet will not only afford him a larger development opportunity, but it may also hint at some good news on the Knicks’ medical front: Precious Achiuwa is inching closer to a return from a preseason injury and the departure of Dadiet may clear up the necessary roster spot. Achiuwa was present on the bench during the Knicks’ five-game road trip, which ended with a 99-98 win over Charlotte on Friday.
The Westchester Knicks return to action on Sunday when they face the Capital City Go-Go, the Washington Wizards’ affiliate, at Westchester County Center (3 p.m. ET, MSG).
