Knicks Star Credits 'MSG South' For Narrow Win
A swarm of New York Knicks fans took over Buzz City on Friday afternoon.
Black Friday may have marked the end of a five-game road trip for the Knicks but the Manhattanites played in front of a mostly-supportive crowd at Spectrum Center. While the hosting Charlotte Hornets threatened to spoil the festive vibes, the Knicks staved them off well enough to earn a 99-98 victory in the holiday weekend matinee.
Though highly dissatisfied with the way they earned their victory, headliner Jalen Brunson was grateful that the Knicks (11-8) were able to send their well-traveled supporters home happy.
"There's no fanbase like ours," Brunson said in his postgame interview with Tyler Murray and Alan Hahn on MSG Network. "Our fanbase is the most ridiculous, most relentless group of fans in the entire world. I wouldn't trade it for anything."
Knicks fans are known for traveling well and they made their presence felt during the crucial final stages. Chants of "defense" blared as the Knicks successfully prevented the Hornets from expanding a lasting lead, helping them survive a challenge from their severely shorthanded hosts. Brunson did his part with a 31-point performance to lead all scorers.
The win allowed the Knicks to stay undefeated in NBA Cup group play and emerge from a rollercoaster road trip with a winning mark at 3-2.
Throughout the game, Hahn, filling in for Walt "Clyde" Frazier on MSG's color commentary duties, referred to Spectrum Center as "MSG South." He brought that moniker back when discussing the aftermath on X, sharing Brunson's interview.
"MSG South might have helped motivate that win," Hahn said. "Great atmosphere in the 4Q in Charlotte created by the Knicks fans!"
Knicks fans will finally get a chance to support their team in a more direct setting some Sunday evening when the New Orleans Pelicans come to visit (6 p.m. ET, MSG).
