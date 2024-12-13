Karl-Anthony Towns 'Hurt' After Knicks NBA Cup Elimination
The New York Knicks are disappointed after their 108-100 loss to the Atlanta Hawks eliminated them from the NBA Cup in the quarterfinal round for the second consecutive season.
The Knicks were playing for a spot in Las Vegas to face the Milwaukee Bucks, who eliminated them a year ago, but the Hawks stopped them in their tracks before they could even get to Sin City.
The loss stings a bit for Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns.
“Losing any game hurts. Losing any game is disappointing. Food don’t taste good tonight. Sleep’s gonna be tough tonight," Towns said h/t Posting and Toasting.
“I understand it’s the NBA Cup and we’re all excited and we have extra motivation to play these games, especially in the quarterfinals. But every game has such significance. It can’t just be an NBA Cup game where we wake up and take it to another level. It has to be every single game against every single opponent.”
Towns had 19 points and 19 rebounds in the loss, but Jalen Brunson struggled, managing only 14 points for his team. As the superstar and captain of the Knicks, the team needs to get him more involved if they want to win more games.
“All of us including myself have to do a better job of making it even easier for him," Towns said of Brunson.
“Obviously there’s some good film in the loss tonight and things that we can learn so we can be the best version of ourselves and especially help Cap. He does a lot for us and I know everyone in this locker room wants to do what they can to make his life easier.”
Towns and the Knicks return to the court on Sunday as they take on the Orlando Magic. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET from Kia Center.
