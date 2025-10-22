Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Sends Knicks Fans Into Panic
Karl-Anthony Towns is doubtful for the New York Knicks' season opener tonight, sending fans into a frenzy on social media. Multiple injuries have left New York's frontcourt depleted heading into the Cleveland matchup at Madison Square Garden.
Shams Charania reported on X that Towns has been downgraded to doubtful for the season opener against the Cavaliers, with sources telling ESPN that pessimism has increased around his availability for the 7:00 PM ET tip-off.
"Towns has a quad strain and there's increased pessimism today for his status tonight. The Knicks are also without Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Josh Hart (lumbar) to start the new season," Charania posted.
The right quadriceps strain already kept the All-Star center out of the final two preseason games. Quad strains typically require two to six weeks of recovery, depending on severity, making these injuries particularly prone to re-injury.
Mitchell Robinson remains out with ankle injury management while Josh Hart is sidelined with lower back spasms. OG Anunoby is listed as probable with a left ankle sprain.
Guerschon Yabusele is expected to start at center with Ariel Hukporti providing backup minutes against Cleveland's imposing duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
How Are Knicks Fans Reacting on Social Media?
A user expressed frustration about the timing of multiple injuries before opening night, saying, "How the hell are all these people injured before the opener?!! what the hell is the knicks training staff doing about this? are these players being responsible as well? this is such bs.. smh"
Another fan tried to find positives in the difficult situation: "Well unfortunate update, at least OG should be a good to go, and again it just the start of the year and hopefully all guys from KAT, Hart & Mitch all come back soon, and 100%. I guess the lineup should be Brunson, Bridges, OG (hopefully), I guess McBride & Hukporti."
One user questioned whether bad luck has become a pattern for the franchise: "Hey Shams are we just a cursed franchise?"
A fan summarized the challenge facing New York tonight, saying, "Tough blow for the Knicks— Towns' quad strain leaves them vulnerable against Cleveland's frontcourt tonight. Hope he recovers fast!"
A user pointed out the bad timing after Towns recently admitted uncertainty about his offensive role, saying, "After saying he doesn't know his role in the new offense, this doesn't look good."
Without Towns anchoring the paint, the Knicks face a massive challenge against Cleveland's elite frontcourt. Jalen Brunson will need to carry the offensive load while Yabusele and Hukporti try to contain Mobley and Allen. The inexperienced center rotation could struggle with rebounding and rim protection against one of the league's best big-man duos.
The timing stings for a franchise hoping to build on last season's conference finals run. Towns' quad injury adds to a growing list of health concerns that have already sidelined three rotation players before opening night. How quickly he recovers will shape New York's early season trajectory.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!