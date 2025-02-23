Karl-Anthony Towns Leaves Knicks Game With Injury Scare
The New York Knicks may lost more than a game on Sunday against the Boston Celtics.
Karl-Anthony Towns left Sunday's divisional duel against the defending champions with an apparent lower-body injury during fourth quarter action. The injury came amidst a Boston rally that rendered a New York rally null and inched the Knicks closer to yet another dire fate.
Towns was noticeably grimacing after his double attempt was rejected by Kristaps Porzingis. When Boston easily took it the other way for a double of its own, Towns limped to the New York bench and was attended to by the Knicks training staff before venturing to TD Garden's visitors' locker room.
Towns' awakening helped the Knicks mostly erase a Boston deficit that summitted at 27: behind a 24-point, 17-rebound showing from the All-Star center, the Knicks narrowed the gap to as little as four in the early stages of the fourth.
Another Boston onslaught from deep, however, re-established a double-figure lead and set the stage for yet another disappointing result against one of the NBA's elite.
The closest thing the Knicks could potentially find in terms of a silver lining would be the fact that Towns returned to the bench after his retreat to the locker room and seemed to be lively when greeting teammates coming to the bench during a timeout. Towns returned to the game shortly after a timeout with 4:12 remaining.
Boston leads New York 111-93 with just over four minutes left in the fourth.
