Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks Earn Vengeance Over Jazz
The New York Knicks were missing some vital instruments but they still managed to open the new year on a high note against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.
Despite lacking both Jalen Brunson and Miles McBride, the Knicks earned their revenge against the Utah Jazz, putting up a 119-103 decision on New Year's Day at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks (24-10) picked up where they left off in 2024, winning their ninth in a row and atoning for a 15-point loss to the hapless Jazz in Salt Lake City in November.
Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart put up sterling Knicks history on Wednesday: Towns earned 31 points and 21 rebounds while Hart had a triple-double (15 points, 14 rebounds, 12 assists) for the second straight game. The duo becomes the first in Knicks history to earn a 30-20 game and a double-double since Walt "Clyde" Frazier and the late Willis Reed.
Brunson was declared out shortly before tip-off and it was originally announced that McBride would take his place in the starting five. McBride, however, was said to have endured hamstring woes during warm-ups and was, in turn, replaced by Cameron Payne. In his first start as a New Yorker, Payne dished out nine assists and also swiped three steals.
The Knicks now hit the road for a weekend back-to-back. Part one will serve as a reunion with Isaiah Hartenstein as the Knicks face the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (8 p.m. ET, MSG/NBA TV).
